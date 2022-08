The value of agricultural products in San Luis Obispo county exceeded one billion dollars.

A record strawberry crop reaching $312 million.

Farmers planted 100 more acres in 2021, but the sale price increased dramatically.

According to County Ag Commissioner Martin Settevendemie, “That really kicked up the overall value to a record level”.

Wine grapes accounted for 281 million. That’s a 29% increase from 2020, which was a difficult year.