AG News 6.03.2019

In Oregon, cannabis growers have grown so much pot, it may take more than six years to smoke or eat it all. So the state is looking at ways to reduce production.

Lawmakers may give the Oregon Liquor Control Commission more leeway to deny pot-growing licenses based on supply and demand.

Oregon governor Kate Brown says, “we have too much product on the market.” Supply is running twice the demand. As a result, retail prices are plummeting. From $10 per gram in October 2016 to $5 in December.

To prevent excess pot from spoiling, processors are converting some into concentrates and edible productions, which have longer shelf life.