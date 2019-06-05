AG News 6.04.2019

The California Mid-State fair is looking for applications for the 2019 junior fair board. The deadline is this Friday.

Junior fair board members are between 16 and 25 and living in San Luis Obispo county. They assist in the day-to-day operations of the fair.

The fair is also looking for all former Miss California Mid-State fair queens. This is the 50th anniversary of the annual pageant. So they have plans for special recognition for the former mid-state fair queens. If you are a former queen or know of one, you’re asked to call Patti Lucas at the California Mid-State fair.