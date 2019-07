This is the final weekend for the California Mid State Fair.

The wrangler junior country rodeo is today. It begins at eight this morning. The big rodeo is tomorrow with the finals tomorrow evening.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold says she’ll be spending most of the weekend at the fair. She has family in the junior rodeo today, and the big one Saturday.

The final weekend of the California Mid State Fair this weekend.

The gates open from twelve noon until twelve midnight.