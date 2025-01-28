AG PD Arrest Youth Sports Coach For Arranging to Meet w/Minor For Sex 1.28.2025

AG PD user71886-1738019674-media1

The Arroyo Grande police department announced they arrested 49-year-old Jason Fisher of Ventura on Friday last week for arranging to meet with a minor for sex.

He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail with his bail set to 25 thousand dollars; a release by the police department says he arranged bail and was released a few hours after his arrest.

During the investigation, the police department says it was discovered that he volunteers as a youth sports coach in his community.

The AGPD thanks the Grover Beach police department and Ventura county sheriff’s office for their assistance in this investigation.