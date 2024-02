AG PD CORTINA SHOOTING UPDATE

The Arroyo Grande police department released a statement with the identities of the two individuals involved in Wednesday’s shooting.

The incident took place at the Cortina Apartments at 241 North Courtland avenue. The deceased victim was identified as the apartment manager, 57-year-old Cambria Grant.

The suspect who took his own life with a gunshot before police could reach him has been identified as 66-year-old David Falcon.