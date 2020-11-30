AG Woman Murdered by Fresno Teen 11.30.2020

A 77-year-old Arroyo Grande woman murdered at her home Friday. Jeanine Vore’s body was discovered by sheriffs deputies Friday night while making a welfare check.

A Fresno teenager was arrested Friday evening in connection with her death. He was stopped when sheriff’s deputies spotted his vehicle traveling through Arroyo Grande. They implemented a high-risk traffic stop on 101 in Pismo Beach.

18-year-old Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles of Fresno was arrested and booked in the county jail on murder charges.

The investigation into the alleged murder continues.