Air Flights SLO to Portland 6.18.2021

At the San Luis Obispo airport, Alaska Airlines begins daily flights between San Luis and Portland and San Diego. The flight to Portland leaves at 5:20 each afternoon. Another leaves for San Diego at 5:40.

It’s the first nonstop access from San Luis to Oregon.

Alaska Airlines previously had nonstop flights to San Diego but that service was dropped during the pandemic and government-imposed shut down.

Alaska Airlines is also doubling its daily service for its Seattle flight to and from San Luis Obispo.

Paso Robles city council applauding the new flights as a way to generate more revenue for the owners of about 350 short term rentals in the city of Paso Robles.