Air Quality in SLO Affected by No Cal & Oregon Fires 9.21.2023

The San Luis Obispo county Air Pollution Control District (APCD) says that smoke from fires burning in northern California and Oregon is forecasted to impact San Luis Obispo county through the weekend.

Air district officials say that if you smell smoke or see ash, take caution and reduce your exposure to smoke. The APCD says the air quality in SLO county may vary by location, with short term increases occurring at times caused by smoke passing through the area.

The APCD’s website currently says that the Paso Robles and Atascadero areas will see “moderate” levels of air quality index today, while San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, and Nipomo are currently “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”