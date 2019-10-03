Airbnb Assault 10.03.2019

A man was robbed and assaulted twice early Sunday morning after he went to his Palo Alto Airbnb property and found a party was being held, according to Palo Alto police. The owner received notifications that his smoke alarm had been activated, so he went to the home to investigate.

The victim had rented the property for the night, and it was supposed to be occupied by two people. When he arrived at 12:30 am, he found a party was being held and there were about 40 people inside his property.

As the property owner walked around asking people to leave, two male suspects approached him in a bedroom and pushed him to the ground then grabbed his wallet and mobile phone and ran away. A person attending the party helped find the man’s items and returned them.

As the victim attempted to call 911, he was approached a second time by a third male suspect, who pushed him and stole his mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of money. The victim was not injured.

The victim described the third suspect as a black man, 20 to 25 years old, and wearing a dark colored sweat jacket and orange colored pants.

The other two suspects are also described as black males between 20 to 25 years old.