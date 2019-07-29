Alex Alexiev 7.29.2019

One sad note this morning, Alex Alexiev died recently in his native Bulgaria.

The Geo-Political analyst lived and worked in San Luis Obispo for 15 years, where he raised a family.

Alexiev immigrated from Bulgaria and studied at UCLA. He went on to work for the Santa Monica based Rand Corporation and various Washington DC think tanks. He also wrote several books.

He returned to Bulgaria in 1991 and directed the Bulgarian Bureau of Radio free Europe. He is survived by four children. A funeral is scheduled for Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Alex Alexiev dead at the age of 77.