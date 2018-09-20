Alex Bar-B-Q 9.20.2018

Pismo Beach officials upset with the contractor who demolished the Alex Bar-B-Q building on Tuesday.

Kain Building and Design Group in San Luis said the demolition of the building was done with the city’s full knowledge. Sean Kain writes, “the demolition of Alex’s was conducted after meeting with, and approval by, numerous city officials in response to on-site engineer’s emergency advisement of an imminent and immediate threat of collapse to any portion of the building with no warning. The demolition was carried out in a manner which protected the safety of the public and our employees, which is always our primary concern.”

Pismo Beach Community Development director Jeff Winklepleck says the claim that the city knew about the demolition is not true. Alex Bar-B-Q was an icon in Pismo Beach, dating back to 1943, when Alex Angelo, a Greek immigrant, started the popular barbecue restaurant.

It was recently purchased by Compass Health, which owns a number of restaurants in the county. Pismo Beach city manager Jim Lewis says it will be up to Compass Health and the contractor to figure out what when wrong and how they will address the loss of the building. Meanwhile, the rubble of the Alex Bar-B-Q building will stay where it currently is, for all to behold.