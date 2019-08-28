Alexandria Ocasio Cortez 8.28.2019

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the Monterey Bay aquarium over the weekend.

AOC, as she’s better known, made an impression on a juvenile penguin, who followed her and mimicked her movements. An observer commented, “AOC has the same effect on millennials.”

AOC also visited Kings Canyon national park. She took a tour on horse back and posted about it. She wrote, “we all should fight to protect the land and so every American can have the ample, necessary time off to recuperate and enjoy it.”