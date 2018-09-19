Alex’s Barbecue 9.19.2018

A Shell Beach icon topples to the ground yesterday, despite efforts to preserve it.

Alex Bar-B-Q building demolished after more than 80 years standing in Shell Beach. Compass Health is building a new restaurant at the site. They had an emergency permit to remove the tower from the building but instead, demolished the entire iconic building.

Alex Bar-B-Q was built in the 1930’s, named after its owner, Alex Angelo, who immigrated to the US from Greece and purchased the building in 1943. It remained a bar and grill through 2014, when the owner of the building sold it to Compass Health.

The building permit called for them to keep most of the original building in place. Compass Health was issued an emergency permit to remove a tower that was structurally unsound. City planners are not sure why the entire building was knocked down.