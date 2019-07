Atascadero lake is blooming again. The algae returns each summer when warm returns.

The city of Atascadero says the algae is not toxic. It is safe for human contact. There is no environmental hazard associated with it. The city has implemented measures to help manage algae bloom.

The city’s Terry Banish releasing a report about the growth of the algae and efforts by the city to manage it. The main message is that the algae is not toxic.