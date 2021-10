The Alisal fire continues to burn out of control near Santa Barbara. The fire has burned 14,500 acres.

As of yesterday morning, it was only 5% contained.

Highway 101 is closed in both directors from just north of Goleta to the junction with highway one at Las Cruzes. That’s near Gaviota.

Motorists are advised to take highway 154, the San Marcos pass near lake Cachuma.

If you do so, you can expect heavy traffic, so drive carefully.