Alleged Drunk Driver Kills SLO Homeless Man 03.05.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday night.

The release says that 21-year-old Jace Haro of San Luis Obispo, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, was driving northbound on the highway 101 near Prado road. His vehicle drifted to the right shoulder of the road, and collided with a light pole before hitting two homeless individuals in an encampment.

CHP says that a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another 52-year-old man was complaining of arm pain. The name of the homeless man who died has not yet been released.

Haro was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.