Alleged Rape by a Former Cop 6.28.2019

A woman who claims she was raped by a Paso Robles police officer may be able to sue the city.

A San Luis Obispo judge hands down a tentative ruling this week, that despite failing to meet the usual statue of limitations, the woman may sue the city for damages.

Then on Thursday, after hearing verbal arguments from two attorneys for the city and one for the alleged victim, superior court judge Ginger Garrett opted not to formally adopt her ruling. She says she’ll further review the law in the case.

The district attorney previously declined to file charges against the officer. The police officer in question resigned from the police department.

After arguments, judge Garrett says she will take the matter under further review and set an upcoming hearing date.