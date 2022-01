If you’ve ever flown Allegiant Airlines between Santa Maria and Las Vegas, you’ll be interested to learn that Allegiant is ordering 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. They are scheduled to be delivered between 2023 and 2025.

Some of the new planes may be used for flights to Mexico. Allegiant announces last month it plans to add flights to Mexico.

In September, Allegiant operated 106 Airbus A319’s and A320’s.

So they are definitely expanding.