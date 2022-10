Whether you have children at Almond Acres Academy or not, you’re invited to attend a Gala dinner on November fifth at the Charter school.

Jeff Cadwallader is Almond Acres Academy director. He says it will be a fun event. The theme is “Under the Big Top.”

So the dinner is one week from tomorrow, but you need to buy tickets today or tomorrow.

The silent auction also begins tomorrow.

For more information, go their website: almondacres.com.