Almond Acres Annual Fundraiser Gala in October – 9.11.2024

2024 Gala Press Release

Almond Acres Charter Academy announced they will be holding their annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 19th from 5 to 10 pm at the Almond Acres campus on Niblick road.

This year’s theme is “A Night at the Grand Ole Opry,” and is for attendees and supporters ages 21 and over.

Each general admission ticket will include appetizers, catered inner, and an open bar.

Almond Acres invites attendees to eat, drink, dance, and play the night away. All proceeds benefit the students of Almond Acres Charter Academy.

To purchase tickets, go to: almondacres.com/gala.