Almond Acres Charter Academy 9.03.2021

The school year is challenging for Almond Acres Academy, the new charter school in Paso Robles.

The school has been located next to Lillian Larson school in San Miguel, but a new campus is being built on Niblick road. Unfortunately, that’s not yet complete.

KPRL talked with principal Bo Bourgault at one of two temporary campuses. Mr. B says people are excited about the new charter school in Paso Robles.

He says enrollment is now 450 students. Next school year the 7 and 8th grades will again expand by about 50 students.

The new Almond Acres Academy is under construction on Niblick road. It offers a viable alternative to the Paso Robles school district.