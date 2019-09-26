Almond Acres Charter Academy 9.26.2019

Almond Acres Charter Academy may soon be moving to Paso Robles. The charter elementary school which has operated for eight years in San Miguel purchased about 4 acres on Niblick road.

The site is the former Baptist Redeemer Church. Principal Bob Bourgault announced the acquisition at a recent Paso Robles City Council meeting.

Almond Acres Charter School currently operates on the campus of Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel. About 250 students are currently enrolled at the school. The school was started by local parents back in 2010. The first year of enrollment was 2012. Bourgault says he will soon begin fundraising to build the new campus.

At Tuesday’s Paso Robles School Board meeting, President Joel Peterson requested more information about the recent land purchase.