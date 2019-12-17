Amber Alert 12.17.2019

In Cambria, an alert citizen yesterday spotted a suspect in an amber alert kidnapping. The citizen recognized the suspect at the Shell gas station and called the sheriffs department. Then a group of citizens delayed the man at the gas station until authorities could arrive. Tony Cipolla says some citizens physically restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Victor Magana was arrested. He’s suspected of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter from San Jose.

One citizen shot video as Magana took a rock and smashed the driver’s side window. That’s because he’d locked his keys in his car. The photographer said, “That dude wasn’t going anywhere. It was scary as hell. The station manager put Magana in a choke-hold until the sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s department issues a release saying, “While law enforcement is grateful for the assistance from the citizens who detained the suspect, we do not recommend approaching or confronting a person who is considered armed and dangerous. In situations like that we advise contacting law enforcement with the suspect’s location and keeping a safe distance until law enforcement has the incident under control.”