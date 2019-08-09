Amber Alert 8.09.2019

An amber alert was canceled after a Paso Robles boy is found safe and sound in San Luis.

According to the San Luis Obispo police department, Ami Magana was officially arrested by Paso Robles police last night.

According to San Luis police, Magana was located near Monterey street and highway 101. A press release issued by the Paso Robles police department says Benz Magana was found with Ami at the Lexington Inn which is located near highway 101 & Monterey street on Garfield street. It is unclear if they were at the hotel or in the vehicle when located by police. The hotel has recently changed names from Lexington Inn to hotel Buena Vista.

The 4-year-old boy was abducted Thursday afternoon from a preschool in Paso Robles by his 47-year-old mother, who does not have custody of the child.