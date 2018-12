The Amgen bicycle race is returning to San Luis Obispo county next year.

There will be two stops in the county. May 15th, stage four will end in Morro Bay. On the following day, the race will start in Pismo Beach. The fourth stage will start at Laguna Seca raceway and end in Morro Bay. The next day, they’ll ride from Pismo Beach to Ventura.

It’s the 14th edition of Amgen’s tour of California.