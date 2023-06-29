Amtrak Train Derailed in Ventura 06.29.2023

An Amtrak train bound for Seattle, scheduled to pass through Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, was derailed just outside of Ventura yesterday.

The Coast Starlight struck a water truck that was attempting to cross the tracks, when three of the seven train cars derailed, but remained upright. There were nearly 200 people aboard the train during the collision; 16 passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital, while the truck driver sustained major injuries, and was transported to a trauma center.

A small fire sparked on one of the rail cars, but was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived to the scene.

Passengers involved with this incident were given a reunification point at Moorpark avenue in Ventura county.