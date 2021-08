A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train around nine Tuesday evening in San Luis Obispo.

The incident occurred near Orcutt and Tank Farm roads. The pedestrian was trespassing on the tracks.

No injuries reported to the 26 passengers on board.

The train was delayed for just over thee hours.

A neighbor was advised by San Luis Obispo police that the accident was quite gruesome, and they would probably want to stay away from the accident scene.