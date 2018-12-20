An Arrest in Wildfire Scam 12.20.2018

A 28-year-old woman posing as a firefighter’s wife arrested after collecting several thousands of dollars donations she collected for fire-fighters. She reportedly kept the money herself.

Ashley Bemis of San Juan Capistrano posted photos of herself and her “fictitious fire fighter husband” on multiple social media pages, asking for donations. She asked for items that she said would help firefighters on the front lines. Donations poured in from residents and businesses in Orange county. She collected cash, socks, sports drinks, water and camping equipment.

A local fire captain thought the appeal was suspicious and contacted sheriff’s investigators. They searched her vehicle, her home and garage and found the alleged donations.

Previously, Bemis faked multiple pregnancies to scam people into giving her money. She was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft, second-degree burglary, witness intimidation and making false financial statements.