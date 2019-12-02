Andy Caldwell 12.02.2019

At six this evening, Andy Caldwell will speak at the republican headquarters in Atascadero.

Caldwell is the founder of the Coalition Of Labor, Agriculture and Business. He’s running for congress against incumbent Salud Carbajal.

For the last twenty years, Caldwell has done a radio show in northern Santa Barbara county. He feels carrying the north county is key to upsetting the incumbent.

He’ll speak tonight in Atascadero beginning at six. The republican headquarters is located at 7357 El Camino Real. That’s the Adobe shopping center. Next to Yogurt Creations. Where Mary Anne’s Hallmark used to be.

For more information on Andy go to his website: https://www.andycaldwell2020.com/