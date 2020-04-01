Andy Caldwell 4.01.2020

Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell says he’s been studying the coronavirus and he has mixed emotions about how the media and local government has handled the crisis.

He says he’s studied the data on the Cottage hospital website, and he’s convinced the coronavirus is a serious threat, but he says there’s no reason to yell fire in a crowded theater.

Talk show host Andy Caldwell is running for congress in our 24th congressional district. Caldwell is challenging incumbent Salud Carbahal, who he says is voting lock and step with congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.