Annual Running Chicken 1.03.2022

More than 300 people took part in the Running Chicken 5 and 10k Run/Walk Sunday at Santa Margarita Lake.

The annual event raises money for the Run4 Bitti and Bryn Foundation started by Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace and his wife to raise money for scholarships for runners at Atascadero and Paso Robles High Schools, and Cal State University Chico. The Fraces’ two daughters ran for Atascadero High School and one ran at Chico State.

Several years ago, the girls died in a tragic car crash on their way back to Chico. The Running Chicken 5 and 10K celebrates their memory.

Santa Margarita Lake was cold Sunday morning, but clear. Warren Frace said, “When we were setting up at 5:30, it was about 26 degrees, but it warmed up and the sun came out, and it turned into a great day. It’s our biggest turnout ever. More than 450 people registered and more than 300 took part.”

Bald eagles flew near Santa Margarita Lake Sunday morning. The Annual event is held the first Sunday of January at Santa Margarita Lake.