The weather ideal for Zoo Boo Saturday night at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Zoo director Alan Baker says the zoo usually gets a big turnout for the annual Zoo Boo event at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

There were games, and photo ops and Garry Brill played spooky tunes which inspired a number of children to dance. One kid in a superman suit danced about eight songs in a row, then his parents brought out the kryptonite.

Several hundred people attended Zoo Boo Saturday night.