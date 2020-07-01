Another Arrest in Trevon Perry Case 7.01.2020

Paso Robles police department announce another arrest connected to the murder of Trevon Perry.

24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez of Paso Robles arrested yesterday on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Rodriguez is the second suspect arrested in the murder case. On Monday, police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Nicholas Ron of Paso Robles on a charge of murder.

The investigation into Perry’s disappearance and murder continue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.