Another Day, Another Rain Storm 2.13.2019

The heaviest rain and wind will be this morning until ten. Then showers and wind the rest of the day. Forecasters are saying we’ll get about one half inch of rain today. Four tenths of an inch tomorrow and again Friday. Then sunny skies beginning Saturday and continuing through next Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, mostly in the 50’s.

As for lake levels, lake Nacimiento moved from 50% of capacity Saturday up to 53% yesterday. Two weeks ago it was 30%. Lake San Antonio up from 24 to 25% of capacity this week.