Another Fire 8.12.2019

Another fire yesterday in the riverbed in Paso Robles, a brush fire started around 2:30 yesterday afternoon near the Niblick bridge. It burned close to the right lane of NB 101, which slowed northbound traffic on the freeway. The right lane was closed for a short term. The fire burned 2-3 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In Atascadero early this morning a car struck a power pole and ignited a gas main. That was around 1:30 this morning. PG and E says the accident temporarily knocked out power to about 500 Atascadero residents. Firefighters put out a vegetation fire around the crash this morning. No word on the driver’s condition.