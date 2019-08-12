Another Fire in the River Bed 8.12.2019

Yesterday’s fire in the Salinas river bed next to 101 just south of Niblick road raised some familiar questions.

Last week, Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta tells the Paso Robles city council about local ongoing efforts to reduce the likelihood of fires in the riverbed.

Meanwhile, the police department is dealing with people camping in the riverbed. Those efforts to continue as the clean up the riverbed resumes today. A fire break to be cleared in the riverbed bed to make it safer. Some of the tent communities in the river bed are still there. You can see one clearly just south of the Niblick bridge.