Another Petition to Recall Bruce Gibson Filed 11.29.2023

Another effort to recall San Luis Obispo county supervisor Bruce Gibson was launched yesterday morning.

Just before the county board of supervisors meeting at nine, the committee to support the recall of supervisor Bruce Gibson served the supervisor a copy of the recall notice and proof of service. The committee will now need to gather around 7,500 signatures, and if successful, Bruce Gibson’s recall could be on a special ballot next year.

Although voters will decide whether Bruce Gibson is recalled, they will not determine his replacement. Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint a replacement, based on assembly bill 2584 that he signed in 2022.