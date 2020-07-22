Another Protest in SLO 7.22.2020

Another black lives matter protest yesterday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.

Protesters said they were angry about comments made by San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson at a meeting in Atascadero two weeks ago. At the Tea Party meeting on July 6th, the sheriff allegedly condemned violent protests.

Yesterday, protesters in San Luis Obispo drifted onto the freeway, blocking traffic on highway 101. A protester jumped on one car breaking the windshield of the vehicle. That frightened a 4-year-old girl inside the car. It probably frightened the driver as well.

The organizer of the protest was arrested. She’s identified as 20-year-old Tianna Arata.

Tianna spoke at the first protest in San Luis several weeks ago. She’s 20. She’s the front person.

This evening at six, protesters are going to meet at Mitchell park and then march to the police department to protest her arrest.