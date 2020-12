Another San Luis Obispo retailer bites the dust. Express is a clothing store on Higuera across the walkway from where Gap used to be.

Express has been at that location for about thirty years, selling men’s and women’s clothes. Right now, they’re having a going out of business sale.

The store is near several other businesses along Higuera street which have closed recently including Peets Coffee, Solstice, Papyrus, and Beverly’s fabrics.