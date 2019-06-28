Another Tax 6.28.2019

Some property owners in downtown San Luis Obispo are upset about a proposed new tax on the property-based improvement district to pay for so called Ambassadors who will counsel homeless people about cleanliness issues in downtown.

Some are upset that a minority group of 100 property owners should be taxed $400,000 to fund the services. Property owners face increases of anywhere from $300 to $8,000 dollars or more per year in new taxes.

Those opposed to the increase say the cost will be passed on to tenants in the downtown. The area is already plagued by vacancies because of the high rents.

Opponents have formed an alliance to prevent a property tax increase to address homelessness and the associated cleanliness concerns in downtown San Luis.