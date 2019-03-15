Anthony Overton 3.15.2019

Anthony Overton is the new principal at Paso Robles high school, but he’s been at the school for the last nine years. He’s worked as a science teacher, activities director and most recently, he’s served as vice-principal.

Overton was named teacher of the year at Paso Robles high school in 2015. He’s also served as assistant coach for Bearcat cross country and head coach for Bearcat track and field.

Overton got his bachelors degree, teaching credential and master’s degree at Cal Poly. He is now principal of Paso Robles high school.