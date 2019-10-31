Anti Vaping 10.31.2019

The Paso Robles School District conducted an Anti-Vaping Community Forum Wednesday night at Paso Robles High School.

Panelists included Superintendent Curt Dubost, Principal Anthony Overton, Dr. Justin Davis, and others involved with addressing the spread of vaping among youth in the community.

Nationwide, 34 deaths are attributed to vaping. Panelists told the 25 people in attendance that about 50% of high school students have tried vaping.

Dr. Joe Williams, who is Student Services Director, says about 100 students per year are being suspended because of vaping. The Paso Robles Resource Police Officer says he was shocked how prevalent vaping is.

The school district is receiving $366,215 dollars in a state Tobacco Grant Program to promote anti-vaping in the Paso Robles School District.