Antonin Scalia 10.16.2018

The son of one of the most revered conservative judges on the US supreme court spoke yesterday to the Republican Women’s Federation of Paso Robles.

Chris Scalia is the son of the late judge Antonin Scalia. In 1986, president Ronald Reagan appointed Scalia to the supreme court. He was described as the intellectual anchor for the originalist and textualist position in the court’s conservative wing. He died in 2016.

Chris Scalia spoke to the Paso Robles Republican Women’s group, and then signed his book for dozens of those who attended at the Paso Robles Inn ballroom yesterday.