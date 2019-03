An apartment fire in Paso Robles yesterday afternoon displaces about 29 people.

The fire broke out around 12:45 in the 7200 block of Alamo Creek, not far from Virginia Peterson elementary school. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit and prevent it from spreading to seven other units. The building’s electrical system was damaged however. All of the units in the complex are now unsafe to live for residents.

More than two dozen people were displaced. No injuries were reported.