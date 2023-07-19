Apartments For Veterans & Seniors Open in Templeton 07.19.2023

People’s Self-Help Housing celebrated the opening of Templeton Place II on Monday afternoon.

The Place is a 36-unit affordable apartment complex that specializing in housing veterans and seniors over the age of 62.

People’s Self-Help Housing CEO Ken Triguiero said the complex is the result of a process that started in 1996, when People’s Self-Help Housing purchased the plot of land.

The 17 million dollar project was funded through state tax credit programs and support from funding partners across San Luis Obispo county, and People’s Self-Help Housing was awarded a state senate certificate of recognition for the complex’s opening, on behalf of state senator John Laird.