Aquatic Complex 11.01.2018

Tonight, the Paso Robles school district will conduct a forum on the $8 million dollar aquatic complex.

Groundbreaking for the two swimming pools at Paso Robles high school took place last April. Still no pools.

The superintendent says the aquatics complex was approved by voters through measure M, but voters who live in Pleasant Valley and San Miguel were not included in that bond measure election. The total allocation from measure M for the project was $5.7 million dollars. The district spent about $1.5 million in purchasing the pools, building demolition and preparation.

One of the issues is not the construction, but the maintenance. The cost for operating a pool will be challenging for the district, which has exhausted 90% of its seven and a half million dollar reserve fund in the past 3 years, during the tenure of superintendent Chris Williams.

This evening, the forum on the aquatic complex will be conducted. A resident asked that the issue be placed on last week’s agenda, but the superintendent refused. He was told by the county office of education to conduct a forum. That forum gets underway at 5:30 at the district office, located at 800 Niblick road.