An archway going up on Norma’s Alley in Paso Robles. Artist Dale Evers is working on that project now.

The arch would go up at the Pine street end of Norma’s Alley. It features a rooster on the top of the arch, and a fork and spoon on the posts. Evers is working on the archway now.

He would also like do to a series of archway’s for the alley which connects Pine and Railroad street near Red Scooter Deli.