Armed Robbery 11.21.2018

An armed robbery yesterday at Chase bank on Niblick road in Paso Robles. The robbery occurred around six yesterday as the bank was closing yesterday.

During the robbery, a bank employee sustained a moderate eye injury after one of the robbers struck him with a rifle. Bank employees say at least five men entered the bank armed with handguns and a rifle. The suspects dressed in black clothing. They wore masks to conceal their faces. They demanded money from bank employees. Law enforcement arrived within 4 minutes, but the suspects escaped in heavy, rush-hour traffic.