Armed Robbery 2.07.2020

An armed robbery Wednesday night in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles police department says a male adult entered Spirit Gas Station at 1637 Spring street around 10:30 holding a black semi-automatic handgun. He demanded money from the cash register. The man wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans, and had a dark bandanna covering his face.

He was inside the store for several minutes and then fled on foot, traveling westbound towards Oak street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles police department. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 805 549-STOP.